Income Tax raids on Congress candidate’s supporters

By Express News Service

MANDYA: THE Income Tax officials conducted raids on the houses of Congress candidate from Nagamangala N Cheluvarayaswamy’s supporters - Lakshminarayana, Dhananjaya and Bette Gowda, in the wee hours on Sunday. Cheluvarayaswamy had recently quit JD(S) and had joined Congress and his supporters had followed his suit.

Around 30 I-T officials raided hotelier and businessman Lakshminarayana’s house in Sukadare village. Sources informed that the officials seized `30,000 cash and silver ornaments from him but returned them after examining records. A few documents have been seized from Dhananjaya and Bette Gowda during raids on their houses. The trio own several hotels in Mumbai.

Lakshminarayana termed the raids as ‘politically motivated’. “We own hotels and have no illegal money or property. We were in JD(S) and switched to Congress to extend support to Cheluvarayaswamy who has done several developmental works in Nagamanagala.”

He also alleged that many businessmen have stay put at Nagamangala to campaign for Congress but the JD(S) workers are threatening them.“They want to harass us through IT raids,” he charged.