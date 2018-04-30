Two Karnataka II PUC students score high despite financial difficulties

Pavan MV By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While II PUC student S Inchara's father Ram, a pourakarmika is sweeping every nook and corner of the city to maintain cleanliness, his daughter, without attending any tuition to prepare for PUC exams has scored high marks.

Inchara, a student of Sharadha Vidya Mandira College has scored 567 marks (94.5) percentage in science stream (PCMB), her ambition is not like other majority of the students, who wants to become an engineer or doctor, since she is interested in agriculture and social service she has decided to pursue B. SC in Agriculture and to crack the UPSC exams to serve for the society.

She told TNIE on Monday that in “In my preparatory exams I scored more marks than this I was expecting more than 95%. Thanks to my teachers and family members who supported me to study well.”

With immense emotion her father Ram said after the results were out, she started crying as she was expecting more marks.

“But we are happy, because we belong to Madiga caste which come under SC category, sadly in our caste many parents don't allow their kids to pursue after class 10 or SSLC exams and encourage their kids to start earning without providing formal education and girls are never encouraged to pursue even upto PUC.”

Ram said deprived people should encourage their kids, particularly girl kids to pursue higher education for the betterment of the society. “Actually we wanted our daughter to become a doctor, but she is not interested in medicine.

Ram is a temporary pourakarmika in MCC, to afford the fees for his daughters' education he is also working as television mechanic, two decades ago Ram and his family were staying at a small hut in a slum near Vidyaranyapuram in the city, a decade ago, they moved to a house allotted by Slum Development Board near JP Nagar.

Another II PUC science student S Nandan Manchal son of pourakarmika who checked his results in a browsing center was extremely happy as he has scored 548 marks out of 600 in PCMC. After disclosing his marks and his father's profession, this boy felt bit uncomfortable with a section of media persons and denied to talk.