Actor absconding after woman accuses him of blackmail, extortion

Sandalwood actor Dharma, who has played the role of villain in several movies, has been accused of extortion by a 35-year-old woman. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sandalwood actor Dharma, who has played the role of villain in several movies, has been accused of extortion by a 35-year-old woman. She said that he had been demanding money from her after drugging her and recording a video of her nude. The Beguru police have formed a special team to nab Dharma alias Dharmendra, who has been absconding since a month.

An officer from Begur police station told TNIE, "The case was filed on June 6 and the actor ran away from the city. A special team has been formed to arrest him. The victim, who is married, alleges that Dharma befriended her on the pretext of offering her a role in a film, drugged her and recorded a video which he was used to blackmail her."

According to the complainant, on March 1, 2017, Dharma had called her at night and asked her to come to Rajarajeshwarinagar for a shoot. When she reached the location, Dharma told her that the shoot was cancelled and took her to a hotel. He gave her soft drinks laced with sleeping pills. He then recorded a video of her after she fell unconscious. As soon as she woke up, Dharma threatened her that he would send the video to her husband and share it on social media, if she doesn't give him money. Since then he had been extorting money from her and had taken a total of `14 lakh. Dharma even threatened to kill her husband and children, if she did not comply with his demands, the woman has said in her complaint. 

"She further mentioned in the FIR that Dharma's driver Naveen had picked her up from her house and had taken her to Rajarajeshwarinagar. When her husband came to know about the incident, he came to the actor's house and demanded that he return the money. "On May 27, 2018, Dharma even came to her house, banged on the door, threatened to kill me, my husband and children, if I file a complaint," the woman said. "Begur Police have registered a case of extortion and criminal intimidation under sections 384 and 506, against Dharma and Naveen," the investigating officer added.

Dharma began his career in Kannada cinema with Kichcha Sudeep’s movie – Huchcha. Then, he also played as part of the Celebrity Cricket League, and represented Karnataka Bulldozers team.

