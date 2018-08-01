Gauri Lankesh murder case: SIT gets custody of accused who destroyed evidence 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court has remanded Suresh H L — the 11th accused to be arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh — to the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for eight days.

Suresh — who was arrested on Wednesday on charges of harbouring other accused persons in the case, concealing design to commit offence, and destroying evidence — was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday, after he accused the SIT officials of subjecting him to torture. Nagesh Joshi, the counsel representing Suresh, had filed a petition before the court, requesting not to remand him to police custody.

However, S S Vadavadagi, the Special Public Prosecutor representing the SIT, had submitted that the accused had played a key role in the case and his police custody was needed, as the SIT was yet to question him and he needs to be taken to several places as part of the probe.The III Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court, which had reserved the order till Tuesday, rejected the petition filed by the advocate representing the accused and remanded the accused in police custody for eight days.

Nagesh Joshi further moved a petition that the accused should be given legal assistance even during his police custody. The court will hear the matter on Wednesday.Sources in the SIT said that Suresh will be taken to his house near Seegehalli Gate near Magadi Road, where the other accused persons were staying before the murder, and other places in Mangaluru, Belagavi and other districts.

The SIT had mentioned in the remand application that Suresh had allegedly destroyed the evidence by burning the clothes that suspected shooter Parashuram Waghmare and the one alleged biker Ganesh Miskin were wearing, when they allegedly killed Gauri Lankesh. Besides, he had also allegedly destroyed the helmets they were wearing, a few days after the murder.