Juvenile home sees second break-out in a week, thriteen flee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exposing the glaring lack of security, the state-run observation home for boys at Madiwala witnessed a daring escape by a group of inmates on Tuesday, the second such in just a week’s time. Shockingly, four of the escapees were those who were part of the previous escape and had been apprehended a day later.

On Tuesday, 13 juveniles escaped from the home. The boys even assaulted a guard and tied another one before fleeing the premises. One of the boys was caught in Koramangala within a few hours of the incident coming to light. The remaining 12, however, are still at large.

According to the police, the escape was planned well in advance with help from the ones who escaped last week and were tracked down later. The boys were playing carrom till midnight on Monday and around 2.30 am they intentionally picked a fight among themselves to attract the attention of the guards. Ramesh Babu, one of the security staffers, heard the din and opened the room. He was immediately tied up with a rope by the group.

Hearing his screams, another guard, Suresh K R, came inside to see what had happened when the group seized the keys to the building from him and assaulted him before escaping from the main gate.

An hour later, Suresh alerted senior officials of the juvenile home, who then informed Madiwala police. Meanwhile, police stations across the city were also intimated and one of the juveniles was caught around 6 am in Koramangala and was handed over to the home. A special team has been formed to nab the other boys.

For the four juveniles who were part of the July 23 escape, Tuesday’s incident marks the third successful attempt. Four other boys are still at large while one managed to get bail. All of them are aged between 15 and 17, officials said.