Karnataka’s Mimi among cutest rescued cats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mimi, a stray cat who missed death by a whisker, was declared the first runner-up in PeTA (people for ethical treatment of the animals) India’s cutest rescued cat alive contest on Tuesday.

The feline edged out hundreds of other equally loveable rescued cats to be shortlisted among 10 finalists. A spokesperson for PeTA India said, “Tickles from Himachal Pradesh was declared the winner and Mimi from Karnataka was the first runner-up. Nanu from Tiniali, Assam, was the second runner-up.”

Mimi was found by Sushmita Patil. (Photo | EPS)

Mimi is a little fighter who beat all odds to survive. When he was found by Sushmita Patil, a final year MBBS student from Shri B M Patil Medical College in Vijayapura, he had an eye infection, an ulcer as well as a respiratory tract infection.

“I have no words to express my happiness. My family and friends are elated on learning that Mimi was declared the first runner-up in the contest,” Sushmita said.

The voting for the contest ended on July 26. The contest is being organised since 2014 to encourage people to adopt animals from streets or shelters instead of buying them.

The prizes Sushmita will receive are a t-shirt, a toy for Mimi and a copy of PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk and Jane Ratcliffe’s book ‘One Can Make a Difference’.