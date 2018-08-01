Home States Karnataka

Karnataka’s Mimi among cutest rescued cats

 Mimi, a stray cat who missed death by a whisker, was declared the first runner-up in PeTA (people for ethical treatment of the animals) India’s cutest rescued cat alive contest on Tuesday.

Published: 01st August 2018 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mimi, a stray cat who missed death by a whisker, was declared the first runner-up in PeTA (people for ethical treatment of the animals) India’s cutest rescued cat alive contest on Tuesday.

The feline edged out hundreds of other equally loveable rescued cats to be shortlisted among 10 finalists. A spokesperson for PeTA India said, “Tickles from Himachal Pradesh was declared the winner and Mimi from Karnataka was the first runner-up. Nanu from Tiniali, Assam, was the second runner-up.”

Mimi was found by Sushmita Patil. (Photo | EPS)

Mimi is a little fighter who beat all odds to survive. When he was found by Sushmita Patil, a final year MBBS student from Shri B M Patil Medical College in Vijayapura, he had an eye infection, an ulcer as well as a respiratory tract infection.

“I have no words to express my happiness. My family and friends are elated on learning that Mimi was declared the first runner-up in the contest,” Sushmita said.

The voting for the contest ended on July 26. The contest is being organised since 2014 to encourage people to adopt animals from streets or shelters instead of buying them. 

The prizes Sushmita will receive are a t-shirt, a toy for Mimi and a copy of PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk and Jane Ratcliffe’s book ‘One Can Make a Difference’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PeTA One Can Make a Difference Mimi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century