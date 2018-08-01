Home States Karnataka

KSRTC cleans laundry in ‘private’, saves Rs 5l  

The plant with about 30 staffers works through out the year, washing and ironing 7,300 blankets and bedsheets of over 300 premium buses per day.

Published: 01st August 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

A staffer takes out blankets from the washing machine at the in-house laundry at Shantinagar bus depot | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) laundry plant in one of the depots in Shantinagar, though modest in appearance, has helped the corporation save a tidy sum.

A senior KSRTC official estimates it to be Rs 5 lakh over nine months. But, the laundry plant of KSRTC, celebrating its 57th Foundation Day on Wednesday, was installed in 2014 not as part of any austerity drive but as a response to passenger grievances. Sources in KSRTC told Express that bedsheets and blankets provided to passengers travelling in ‘premium’ buses (high-end non and air-conditioned buses) were initially outsourced to commercial laundry shops.

Soon the corporation was being flooded with complaints from passengers that the blankets given to them were not washed properly and had an unpleasant smell. KSRTC realising that the issue if left unaddressed would have a serious fallout decided to have an in-house laundry plant.  

The plant with about 30 staffers works through out the year, washing and ironing 7,300 blankets and bedsheets of over 300 premium buses per day.

The cost including detergents, electricity, labour per blanket is between Rs 4.50 and Rs 5. Earlier, KSRTC paid between `7 and `8 per blanket, a senior staff told Express. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSRTC 57th Foundation Day KSRTC Laundry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century