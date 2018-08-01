Home States Karnataka

Man with rare ‘pp’ blood group undergoes bloodless surgery at Manipal

On May 11, he was admitted to the hospital for a femur fracture and required surgery for which one or two units of blood was required for transfusion.

 

Published: 01st August 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what could be the first case of a ‘pp’ blood group or ‘P null’ phenotype patient being identified in India, a 45-year-old man who was admitted to Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, has been confirmed to have the rare blood group by UK’s International Blood Group Reference Laboratory. 

On May 11, he was admitted to the hospital for a femur fracture and required surgery for which one or two units of blood was required for transfusion. After failing to find a compatible blood unit even after cross matching with more than 80 units, his haemoglobin was increased to the desired level using other medications and the team performed a bloodless surgery.

He was discharged on June 2. There are more than 200 minor blood group antigens known besides A, B and Rh. A blood type is considered rare if fewer than 1 in 1,000 people have it. Dr Shamee Shastry, Professor and Head of the Department of Transfusion Medicine, Immunohaematology and Blood Transfusion, told The New Indian Express, “In India, rare blood groups are Bombay phenotype and INRA (India RA) blood group that was recently identified in India. This is the first reported case of pp blood group. We have initiated a rare donor screening programme, with that we hope to find donors for this rare phenotype.”

“Across the world, the prevalence of this blood group is based on ethnicity and genetic nature of the individual. It varies from place to place. There was a study in European population which concluded that 1 in 5.8 million have pp blood group. There are no well-established registries for rare blood groups. It is very difficult to get blood from other countries because of the time involved. If it’s an emergency transfusion, we need to have our own national registry,” she added.      

The cost involved in transporting a rare blood group unit is quite high considering the high testing and transportation costs when compared to Indian rates. “It is not cost effective. Since we have quite a lot of blood transfusion centres in India, it’s time we have a rare donor registry. Now this patient’s haemoglobin is fine so he does not require transfusion,” she said.

ABO and Rh D are the commonly typed blood group systems. However, a person is said to have rare blood group when he lacks the high-frequency antigen or multiple common antigens. The patient had PP1Pk antibody in his blood that is known to cause recurrent abortions in women and has a potential to cause acute intravascular haemolytic reaction to incompatible blood transfusion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
‘pp’ blood group P Null Kasturba Medical College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century