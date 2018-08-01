No issue with film name: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: “I do not have any issues with naming a movie after ‘Wadiyar’, but I will definitely object if the plot revolves around the history of the royal family,” Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, mother of titular ruler Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, said on Tuesday.

The Darshan-starrer film is all set for launch on August 16. She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the opening of a two-day exhibition as part of the 225th birth anniversary of erstwhile ruler of Mysuru, Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, at the Oriental Research Institute (ORI) here.

Pramoda also went a step ahead to clarify that the honorific Wadiyar of the erstwhile rulers of Mysuru was adopted from a ‘jangama’. There are several others, especially in North Karnataka, who are also addressed as Wadiyars, she added.

Pramoda revealed, “When the (movie) title came to my notice, I had written to the production house, and their reply is still being awaited. It will be better if they issue a disclaimer, like in several other films, at least to clear the air”.

On her views on the four-year rule of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, Pramoda said, “Every leader works for the development of the country.”On the proposal to develop Brindavan Gardens on the lines of Disneyland that has drawn flak from several quarters, Pramoda said as the garden has existed for several years, it may have been decided to develop it further to entertain visitors.

To a question on expectations for Dasara, if any, with the coalition government in power, Pramoda said, “Like every year, we don’t expect anything from the government. Moreover, it’s premature to talk, with still a few more months left for the event.”