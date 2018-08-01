Sentiments divided over statehood demand in North Karnataka

B Kishan Singh By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: People in north Karnataka are divided over the demand for separate statehood for the region. While youngsters feel that a separate state, with Hubballi or Belagavi as capital, is the only answer for development, many do not agree with it. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s recent statements have only added fuel to the growing anger.

While several organisations have supported the North Karnataka bandh on Thursday, some organisations have refrained from supporting it. Some seers and politicians too have supported the idea of a separate state.

“The North Karnataka region is being neglected by successive governments. If a separate state is formed then it will be good for the development of the region and capital of the state will be nearer. The administrative machinery will be here. The state will have its own budget and local employment generation will be enhanced,” says Anand Singatalur, an entrepreneur from Hubballi.

“We have everything, rivers, mines, thermal power, windmills, abundant natural resources. The problem is that because of the negligent attitude of previous and present governments, the region remained backwards. The time has come to make this region a separate state,” asserts Kartik Diwan, an engineering student from Hubballi.

Ramesh Patil, former chairman of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, detailed the problems that business entities face here. “For each official work, we have to go to Bengaluru. Our talent pool has to go to Bengaluru for jobs. The scenario will change if a separate state is formed. Hubballi’s revenue generation is second in the state. The state will be sustainable if agro-processing industries are set up here,” he says.

Senior writer Mohan Nagammanavar, however, said, “The people of the region have to start questioning elected representatives and put pressure on leaders from the region to develop the area,” he said.

CPI and other labour unions are against a separate North Karnataka state. “The leaders have failed to develop the region and to cover up their failures, some politicians are raising this sentimental issue. The government should give more stress for the development of the state. Instead of fighting for the development of the region, raising the statehood issue is foolish,” said Mahesh Pattar, labour union leader.