Veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa bids goodbye to politics

He also made a mark as the Speaker in the previous Assembly for over three years and later was inducted into the Siddaramaiah ministry as the Revenue minister.

Published: 01st August 2018 06:16 AM

Veteran politician Kagodu Thimmappa.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa called it a day on his six-decade-long political innings here on Tuesday. The 86-year-old socialist said it is time to make way gracefully for the young leaders to take charge.

Thimmappa entered public life by jumping into the Kagodu movement and fought for the land rights of tillers. He made his political debut through the Socialist party in the 1950s. Thimmappa was influenced by stalwart Devaraj Urs and joined the Congress. During this period, Thimmappa’s role in Land Reforms Act was commended. During the tenure of chief minister Gundu Rao, Thimmappa entered the legislative council in 1980.  

