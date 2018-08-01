Veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa bids goodbye to politics

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa called it a day on his six-decade-long political innings here on Tuesday. The 86-year-old socialist said it is time to make way gracefully for the young leaders to take charge.

Thimmappa, who was elected five times to the Assembly and once to the Legislative Council, has served as minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Social Welfare, Health and Revenue in the ministries of Gundu Rao, S M Krishna and Siddaramaaiah. He also made a mark as the Speaker in the previous Assembly for over three years and later was inducted into the Siddaramaiah ministry as the Revenue minister.

Thimmappa entered public life by jumping into the Kagodu movement and fought for the land rights of tillers. He made his political debut through the Socialist party in the 1950s. Thimmappa was influenced by stalwart Devaraj Urs and joined the Congress. During this period, Thimmappa’s role in Land Reforms Act was commended. During the tenure of chief minister Gundu Rao, Thimmappa entered the legislative council in 1980.