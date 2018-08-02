Home States Karnataka

Eight IPS officers transferred in Karnataka

S Murugan, who was IGP of the North Eastern Range Kalaburagi, is transferred and is posted as IGP, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government transferred eight IPS officers on Wednesday. S Murugan, who was IGP of the North Eastern Range Kalaburagi, is transferred and is posted as IGP, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru, in the upgraded vacant post by keeping the cadre post of DIGP, Karnataka Lokaykta, in abeyance. He has been replaced by Manish Kharbikar, who was IGP (Railways).

IGP of Eastern Range KV Sharath Chandra is transferred as IGP, Southern Range, Mysuru. Soumendu Mukherjee, who was IGP of Southern Range, is transferred to the Internal Security Division. HS Revanna, DIGP, Prisons, is posted as DIGP, Police Fire Services.

Dr Chandragupta, who was DCP, Central Division in Bengaluru, has been transferred as DCP, Traffic West Division, Bengaluru. He has been replaced by D Devaraja, who was the SP of Bidar district. T Sreedhara, who was in ACB, Bengaluru, is transferred as SP, Bidar. IGP, ACB gets additional charge ADGP of the Forest Cell Dr Alikana S Murthy is placed in additional charge of the post of ADGP, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Bengaluru in the upgraded vacant post by keeping the post of IGP, SHRC in abeyance.

M Chandra Sekhar, IGP in the ACB, has been given additional charge as IGP, Special Investigation Team (constituted to probe cases related to illegal mining), Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPS officers transferred KV Sharath Chandra Soumendu Mukherjee Karnataka Lokayukta S Murugan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century