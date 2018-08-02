Eight IPS officers transferred in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government transferred eight IPS officers on Wednesday. S Murugan, who was IGP of the North Eastern Range Kalaburagi, is transferred and is posted as IGP, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru, in the upgraded vacant post by keeping the cadre post of DIGP, Karnataka Lokaykta, in abeyance. He has been replaced by Manish Kharbikar, who was IGP (Railways).

IGP of Eastern Range KV Sharath Chandra is transferred as IGP, Southern Range, Mysuru. Soumendu Mukherjee, who was IGP of Southern Range, is transferred to the Internal Security Division. HS Revanna, DIGP, Prisons, is posted as DIGP, Police Fire Services.

Dr Chandragupta, who was DCP, Central Division in Bengaluru, has been transferred as DCP, Traffic West Division, Bengaluru. He has been replaced by D Devaraja, who was the SP of Bidar district. T Sreedhara, who was in ACB, Bengaluru, is transferred as SP, Bidar. IGP, ACB gets additional charge ADGP of the Forest Cell Dr Alikana S Murthy is placed in additional charge of the post of ADGP, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Bengaluru in the upgraded vacant post by keeping the post of IGP, SHRC in abeyance.

M Chandra Sekhar, IGP in the ACB, has been given additional charge as IGP, Special Investigation Team (constituted to probe cases related to illegal mining), Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru.