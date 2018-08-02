Home States Karnataka

Human error led to train derailment, says probe

The mishap at 5.20 pm threw out of gear the schedules of 32 trains running along the Channasandra-Byappanahalli route for four hours causing immense inconvenience to over 16,000 passengers.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation only. (Twitter/ANI)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A case of sheer negligence on the part of a few railway employees resulted in the derailment of the Karnataka Express near Channasandra railway station on July 20, a probe has established. Employees responsible for track safety had given clearance for running trains after completing maintenance work without installing a safety structure on the tracks.

Fortunately, none of the over 400 passengers on board the Karnataka Express sustained any injuries. However, the mishap at 5.20 pm threw out of gear the schedules of 32 trains running along the Channasandra-Byappanahalli route for four hours causing immense inconvenience to over 16,000 passengers. As an immediate response, action was taken against three employees for the derailment.  
Meanwhile, the South Western Railway Zone on July 22 transferred seven top officials of the Civil Engineering Department in Bengaluru to Hubballi.

However, this order was revoked on Tuesday (July 31) after an inquiry report submitted on Saturday (June 28) ruled out their responsibility in it, revealed top Railway sources. 

Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Railway Division R S S Saxena confirmed to TNIE that Senior Section Engineer and Deputy Section Engineer, who work in the pathway department (track maintenance) of the engineering section, have now been placed under suspension, while a Junior Engineer has been chargesheeted.

‘The dreadful negligence’

According to a senior railway official, a Line Block (stoppage of train operations) had been taken up near Channasandra station on July 20 to carry out track maintenance work.Without putting in place the Check Rail afterwards, the staff who carried out the maintenance permitted trains to run on this route but with restricted speed. "This is the rarest of rare occurrences," he stressed.

Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR E Vijaya said, "The inquiry committee found that only site supervisor should have exercised additional care and he has been placed under suspension. Hence, other transfer orders issued have been cancelled."

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Express Channasandra railway station South Western Railway Train Derailed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century