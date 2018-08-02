Karnataka fourth in fake colleges list

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka stands at the fourth position in the country for having 23 fake engineering colleges. These colleges are running without approval from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and are even listed as fake institutions.

This data has been made public in the Lok Sabha from a report tabled by Satyapal Singh, Union Minister of State for Human Resources and Development, on fake colleges from across the country on Wednesday.

There are over 277 fake engineering colleges across India.

The degrees of the students who have studied or are presently studying at these colleges will not be valid, and nor will they be considered for any government jobs, said a senior official of AICTE.

Only one under general universities

The list put out by University Grants Commission (UGC) of 24 fake universities across India of which only one is from Karnataka. ‘Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka is listed as a general university.