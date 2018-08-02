Home States Karnataka

Preparations in full swing to make Jalapathosava special

With waterbodies and all the four reservoirs in Mysuru region brimming, the state government is now keen on promoting  tourism ahead of the world famous Dasara festivities.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bharachukki falls in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district | UdayaShankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With waterbodies and all the four reservoirs in Mysuru region brimming, the state government is now keen on promoting  tourism ahead of the world famous Dasara festivities. The government has planned Jalapathosava, a festival of falls in three prominent waterfalls in the region.

The Chunchanakatte, Barachukki and Gaganachukki falls that are attracting thousands of tourists for the last one month, will witness colourful events during weekends in August.The waterfalls falling in
Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts will be showcased as prominent tourists spots and preparations are in full swing for Jalapathostava as the government could not celebrate it in last few years following prolonged dry spell.

The Chunchanakatte falls in KR Nagar will celebrate Jalapathostava on August 11 and 12. Local folk artistes and renowned cine stars will exhibit their talent and entertain the audience during the two-day event in Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh’s constituency.Temples will be illuminated while roads connecting the tourist spots are being given a facelift.

Tourism Department Deputy Director Janardhan said the government has released `50 lakh for the Jalapathatosava. He said this will be a major event before the Dasara festivities as it will showcase waterfalls in all the three districts.

Jalapathosava Mysuru region Dasara festivities

