Home States Karnataka

Pushed by HC, BBMP pulls down 5,000 illegal flexes

The High Court has now strictly set a deadline of a week for BBMP to complete the process across the city.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday shook up the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) so severely on the issue of illegal flexes, banners and hoardings that the civic body was forced into taking the most stringent approach so far to rid the city of the menace. The High Court has now strictly set a deadline of a week for BBMP to complete the process across the city.

So severe was the high court observation against this menace on Wednesday morning that it got  BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad to order his officials to set aside all other work and get down to remove all illegal flexes, banners and hoardings from across Bengaluru. He set a deadline of 2.30 pm on Wednesday itself for them to do so, as the court was to resume hearing on the matter at that time.
The BBMP, however, could manage to pull down only 5,000 such illegal flexes, banners and hoardings, that too from certain pockets of the city.

Taking note of it, the court wondered why the BBMP waited till the court issued directions to remove them. “Why could you not remove them earlier? Now tell me, how much time do you need to put Bengaluru back on track,” the court asked while adjourning the hearing to August  8.

The court’s strict stance on the menace had its effect. It made the BBMP chief take a decision to file criminal cases against the offenders who put up new illegal flexes, boards or banners from Thursday. Prasad took up the issue with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar, asking him to instruct his officials to register criminal cases against the offenders. This reportedly has the blessings of Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is also the Home Minister.

Prasad said he now plans to write letters to various political party offices against putting up flex and banners. The letters will be sent with copies of the high court direction, as “no one is above the law”.
On July 11, the KPCC put up huge illegal flex boards on footpaths of Queen’s Road as Dinesh Gundu Rao took over as KPCC chief, but no action was taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Manjunath Prasad Illegal banners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century