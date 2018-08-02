Samiti calls off today’s North Karnataka bandh, but Raitha Sangh not backing off

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Uttara Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti and Uttara Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh seem to be divided over the bandh on Thursday. While the Horata Samiti which had called for a bandh said on Wednesday that it has withdrawn it, the Raitha Sang is firm on the bandh.

Prominent personalities like Patil Puttappa and many organisatioins are against the bandh. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj said they have given permission to the protesters to hold a dharna and that they will not be allowed to disrupt normal life. People need not worry about the bandh, he said.

Against this backdrop, the bandh is unlikely to affect normal life in the region. The Hubballi-Dharwad police have warned the agitators against forced closure of any public and private establishments in the twin cities. Deputy Director of Public Instruction N M Naganoor said schools and colleges will remain open.

Withdrawing the bandh call, Uttara Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti president Somashekhar Kotambari said the Samiti is satisfied with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s assurances to them during their meeting on Tuesday. So the Samiti will not be part of the bandh call but will hold a symbolic protest and submit a memorandum to the government.

Many local associations and unions are not in support of the bandh though the Raitha Sangh has approached them seeking solidarity. So it is unlikely that public services will be disrupted.

Uttara Karnataka Raitha Sangh president Basavaraj Karigar claimed on Wednesday that all the 13 districts of North Karnataka will observe a voluntary bandh seeking separate statehood. Barring emergency services, all the business establishments, schools colleges and other establishments will remain close from dawn to dusk on Thursday, he claimed.

NWKRTC Hubballi division controller Vivekanand Vishwajnya told that bus services will be on as he has not received any specific direction from the police department or district administration. The buses will ply as usual, if the situation turns worse, the bus service may be suspended, he said.

Hotel Owners’ Association president Krishna Uchhil said that not a single organisation met them regarding the bandh or about the closure of hotels. So hotels will remain open, he said.

BJP told to clarify stand on NK statehood row

Former JD(S) MLA Kona Reddy has demanded that the BJP clarify its stand on the issue of statehood for North Karnataka. Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, he said while BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa was speaking strongly for a unified Karnataka and was urging those batting for separate statehood to give up their agitation, others like B Sriramulu and Umesh Katti have spoken otherwise. "This dual stand of BJP leaders has created confusion. Yeddyurappa should clarify his party's stand," he said. He condemned attempts made to hoist a separate North Karnataka flag in Belagavi on Tuesday. He urged agitators to show restraint as CM H D Kumaraswamy has assured to declare Belagavi as the second capital of the state and all-round development of the region.