Schoolgirl heading home found murdered in Malur

By Express News Service

MALUR (KOLAR): A 15-year-old Class 10 student, who was returning home after attending a sports meet, was found murdered under a railway bridge in the town around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. Police suspect that the girl may have been attacked with a blunt weapon, but are unsure about the attackers or the motive.

IGP (central range) B Dayanand told TNIE that preliminary investigation had revealed that the girl, a student of a private school in the town, had been dropped off by her father in the morning. A case of murder has been registered at Malur police station and a special squad has been formed. The post-mortem report is awaited, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police M Rajeev said the attackers assaulted the girl on the head, killing her on the spot. The school authorities said a hobli-level sports meet was held at the Malur stadium on Wednesday wherein the girl had participated in the throwball event.

After the meet, she was returning home when she was murdered. The girl was found in her sports uniform. The victim’s mother has appealed to the police to arrest the accused immediately. Following the incident, hundreds of people gathered at Marikamba Circle and blocked the road for a brief period, paralysing traffic.