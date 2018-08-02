Home States Karnataka

State accepts Prof K Kasturirangan panel’s suggestions in principle

The committee has imparted some important recommendations like setting up of online universities, sending 1% of teachers to universities abroad for training.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:29 AM

Prof K Kasturirangan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The state higher education department has in-principle accepted recommendations on the higher education made by the committee headed by Prof K Kasturirangan to formulate the Karnataka New Education Policy (KNEP).

The committee has imparted some important recommendations like setting up of online universities, sending 1% of teachers to universities abroad for training, giving rewards to teachers for good things through positions instead of financial awards, and faculties who have a flair for administration to be allowed lateral entry into education administration and management within the government.

The report was placed before the General Body meeting of Karnataka State Council for Higher Education held on Wednesday where vice-chancellors of all state universities were present. “There are several recommendations by the committee which are important and need to be adopted. So, we have decided to constitute different committees of experts to implement the  same,” said GT Devegowda.

MAJOR RECOMMENDATIONS FOR New Education Policy

Performance of teachers at degree colleges and universities needs to be evaluated
Mushrooming of teacher training education institutions by private sector needs to be regulated
Permitting to setup standalone colleges in single technical education must be halted
Despite being excellent teachers, many find it difficult to clear NET and SET, and end up being contract teachers. A system needs to be devised to counter the issue.
State should work with Central government agencies to introduce tenure track system for teachers recruitment.
Internet connectivity issues at colleges must be solved
Special teacher training course can be designed

