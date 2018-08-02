Home States Karnataka

Surya Kirans to enthrall Bidar on Aug 15

The world renowned aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force, Surya Kiran, will perform in Bidar on Independence Day (August 15).

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of aerobatics demostration team of the Indian Air Force

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

BIDAR: The world renowned aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force, Surya Kiran, will perform in Bidar on Independence Day (August 15). The team’s last display at the home base was 10 years ago.The site chosen for the performance is the historic Bidar fort built by Ahmed Shah Wali Bahaman and it is expected to  be held in front of a packed crowd, mostly from Bidar district.

Surya Kiran aerobatic team comprises nine aircraft flying in close proximity to each other. On Independence Day, the elite team will fly at their home base Bidar in the Hawk -Mk 132 aircraft.
Sources in the Bidar airbase told The New Indian Express that their meeting with Mahadev, the DC of Bidar, was fruitful and he assured all help to conduct the air show.

“It is being taken as a great opportunity to perform in front of local people of Bidar and the district administration has shown a keen interest in organising the event in such a large scale.With the patriotic fervour high on August 15 and spectator participation expected to be in the tune of thousands, the location to carry out the display was a unanimous choice they said.

People can expect the display in two parts - composite and synchro phase. Under the composite ambit, the aircraft fly together on each others wing showcasing diverse formations whereas in the synchro phase, the crowd will witness pilots flying aircraft in splits, crosses and inverted flight along with other stunts.
The Surya Kiran aerobatic team has been primarily raised to spread awareness about the IAF among youth of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Air Force Surya Kiran Ahmed Shah Wali Bahaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century