Surya Kirans to enthrall Bidar on Aug 15

BIDAR: The world renowned aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force, Surya Kiran, will perform in Bidar on Independence Day (August 15). The team’s last display at the home base was 10 years ago.The site chosen for the performance is the historic Bidar fort built by Ahmed Shah Wali Bahaman and it is expected to be held in front of a packed crowd, mostly from Bidar district.

Surya Kiran aerobatic team comprises nine aircraft flying in close proximity to each other. On Independence Day, the elite team will fly at their home base Bidar in the Hawk -Mk 132 aircraft.

Sources in the Bidar airbase told The New Indian Express that their meeting with Mahadev, the DC of Bidar, was fruitful and he assured all help to conduct the air show.

“It is being taken as a great opportunity to perform in front of local people of Bidar and the district administration has shown a keen interest in organising the event in such a large scale.With the patriotic fervour high on August 15 and spectator participation expected to be in the tune of thousands, the location to carry out the display was a unanimous choice they said.

People can expect the display in two parts - composite and synchro phase. Under the composite ambit, the aircraft fly together on each others wing showcasing diverse formations whereas in the synchro phase, the crowd will witness pilots flying aircraft in splits, crosses and inverted flight along with other stunts.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team has been primarily raised to spread awareness about the IAF among youth of the country.