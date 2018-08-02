Uttar Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh's call for 'voluntarily bandh' fails to evoke response in Hubballi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Uttar Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh's appeal to people of North Karnataka to "voluntarily observe a bandh" across this region failed to evoke any response in Hubballi. The bandh completely failed, the normal life was not affected much. Schools, colleges, banks, petrol bunks and public transport services functioned normally. The Bandh was not supported by the most of the farmers and pro-Kannada organisations.

NWKRTC buses functioned as usual, only city bus service was also normal. Majority of the shops were open did normal business. Auto rickshaw service was normal. Petrol bunks were open, banks did normal business, government and private schools and colleges were open. Few protesters staged protest at Rani Chennamma Circle and submitted a memorandum to Tahsildar. The police department had made elaborate arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. The bandh did not impact the life in Southern Hubballi.

In Old Hubballi the life was normal. Autos and other private transport vehicles were plying as usual. Government offices run smoothly, visitors to the offices were less compared to normal days. The market was busy, buyers were seen purchasing items. Most of the roads of Hubballi were busy. The protesters said that the Bandh is just a beginning towards making a separate statehood and the protest would be intensified in the coming days.