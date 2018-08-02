Home States Karnataka

Uttar Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh's call for 'voluntarily bandh' fails to evoke response in Hubballi

The protesters said that the Bandh is just a beginning towards making a separate statehood and the protest would be intensified in the coming days.

Published: 02nd August 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

A file image of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy meeting a delegation from North Karnataka who have given a bandh call on August 2, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Uttar Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh's appeal to people of North Karnataka to "voluntarily observe a bandh" across this region failed to evoke any response in Hubballi. The bandh completely failed, the normal life was not affected much. Schools, colleges, banks, petrol bunks and public transport services functioned normally. The Bandh was not supported by the most of the farmers and pro-Kannada organisations.

NWKRTC buses functioned as usual, only city bus service was also normal. Majority of the shops were open did normal business. Auto rickshaw service was normal. Petrol bunks were open, banks did normal business, government and private schools and colleges were open. Few protesters staged protest at Rani Chennamma Circle and submitted a memorandum to Tahsildar. The police department had made elaborate arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. The bandh did not impact the life in Southern Hubballi.

In Old Hubballi the life was normal. Autos and other private transport vehicles were plying as usual. Government offices run smoothly, visitors to the offices were less compared to normal days. The market was busy, buyers were seen purchasing items. Most of the roads of Hubballi were busy. The protesters said that the Bandh is just a beginning towards making a separate statehood and the protest would be intensified in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
karnataka bandh Hubballi north Karnataka separate statehood Uttar Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century