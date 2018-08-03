105 local bodies to go to polls on August 29  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The stage is set for a mini poll battle in the state with State Election Commission on Thursday announcing the schedule for elections to 105 urban local bodies (ULBs). These include 29 city municipal councils, 53 town municipal councils and 23 town panchayats. Polling will be held on August 29 and counting of votes will be on September 1. Karnataka State Election Commissioner Sreenivasachary said, "The deputy commissioners of the respective districts will issue the notification on August 10. Model code of conduct will come into effect immediately after the DCs issue orders for conducting the election.’’

The state has a total of 212 ULBs and polling for the remaining 107 ULBs will be held in the second phase after the end of their term in November. These include seven city corporations.Filing of nominations will begin on August 10 and the last date for filing nominations is August 17. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on August 18 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 20. Polling, if necessary, will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on August 29. Re-polling, if necessary, will be held on August 31.

“Counting of votes will be held on September 1 at the respective taluk centres from 8 am and the election process will be completed by September 1. The model code of conduct will be in force till September 1 in the jurisdiction of ULBs," Sreenivasachary said. Over 36 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the ULB polls. “There are 927 wards in 29 city municipal corporations, 1,247 wards in 53 town municipal corporations and 400 wards in 23 town panchayats with a total electorate of 36,03,691," he said.

EXPENDITURE LIMIT FOR CANDIDATES

The State Election Commission has set a maximum expenditure limit for the candidates

City municipal councils : D2 lakh

Town municipal councils: D1.50 lakh

Town panchayat:D1 lakh