CM Kumaraswamy to decide on Bandipur night traffic ban: Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the outrage over the lifting of night traffic ban inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the Chief Minister's office is likely to take a call on the issue. Speaking to the media at the sidelines of National Human Rights Commission hearings, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said that CM H D Kumaraswamy will take a call on the same.

It can be recalled that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had recommended lifting the ban on night traffic along NH 212 which passes through Bandipur National Park. Recently, Central government announced that Kumaraswamy led State government has consented to lift the night traffic ban, which attracted widespread opposition and criticism from wildlife activists.

Vijay Bhaskar said that the issue will be discussed by Kumaraswamy before deciding on whether the ban should continue in one of the important tiger reserves in the country.