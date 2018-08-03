Deficit rain to hit crop production

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This monsoon, deficit rainfall in many parts of the state, will have an impact on crop productivity, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) Director Srinivas Reddy has said.From June first week to July end, there has been an overall 10% deficit rainfall in the state, which is still considered as normal rainfall.

However district-wise, some districts, especially from north-interior region and Chikkaballapur from south-interior, witnessed poor rainfall, some of them are more than 60% deficit, Reddy said . Some crops like green gram, jowar, maize and cotton will be affected in north-interior region where there is lesser rainfall. At some places like Kolar, even after two months of monsoon, sowing is just 30% and less. This is not an encouraging trend.