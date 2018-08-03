Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy helps Mysuru woman return from Shimla

Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has assured the woman of medical treatment and rehabilitation.

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. (File | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Turning into a Samaritan, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy helped an estranged Mysuru woman return to the state from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, said an official statement on Thursday.

"The 40-year-old ailing woman, traced in a Shimla rehab hospital recently, was brought to Bengaluru on Thursday by a team of state health officials," said the Chief Minister's office in a statement here.

The woman, whose identity has been kept confidential for safety and security, met Kumaraswamy at his home-office in the city centre along with the health officials who rescued and escorted her to the city safely.

"Kumaraswamy has assured the woman of medical treatment and rehabilitation," noted the statement.

When the woman urged the Chief Minister to provide her a house and trace her husband, Kumaraswamy directed Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar to do the needful on priority.

Kumaraswamy also thanked his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur and his wife Sadhana Thakur, who hails from Karnataka, for helping the state in rescuing the woman.

The rescue team comprised Deputy Health Director Rajani, Mysuru District Mental Health Officer Manu Prasad and woman police constable Nageena.

"The woman will be sheltered at 'Our Home' run by the Women and Child Welfare Department in the city and send her to mother's place in Mysuru district on recovery," reiterated the statement.

Abandoned by husband at Mysuru, about 150 km from here, the woman went missing from the state and reached Kangra in Himachal and subsequently got admitted to a hospital in Shimla for depression.

On learning about the woman's plight when he was in New Delhi in mid-July on official work from news channels and media reports, Kumaraswamy directed the officials to rescue her at the earliest.

According to reports in the local media, the middle-aged woman, who hails from Makanahalli in Mysuru district, went missing 2 years ago when she came to Bengaluru to work in a garment factory.

"The woman, who lost her way and landed at Kangra, was admitted in the state-run Himachal Hospital for Mental Health and Rehabilitation in Shimla for treatment in June 2016," recalled an official statement on July 23.

"The woman could not contact her family facing language issues in Himachal and was unable to recall how she reached there," the statement added.

HD Kumaraswamy HD Kumaraswamy helps Mysuru woman

