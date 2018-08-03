Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy CM Parameshwara says police will take action if people continue #KikiChallenge

The challenge requires people to jump out of their cars and dance on the streets to singer Drake's hit 'In My Feelings' song.

Published: 03rd August 2018 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

G Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara (File | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Taking a firm stand against the viral 'In My Feelings' challenge - also known as the 'Kiki' challenge - Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said police will take strict actions against those people, who will continue the "dangerous" stint in the state.

The challenge requires people to jump out of their cars and dance on the streets to singer Drake's hit 'In My Feelings' song. The bizarre social media sensation has been causing numerous accidents, which has got the authorities worried.

"It's very dangerous. We would not like to see young people dying on streets. That's why we want to discourage this. It is not in conformity with the law. So, we have advised them not to do this, but if they continue, police will take action," Parameshwara said on Thursday.

His statement came after the Bengaluru Police, just like other state authorities, issued a warning against the challenge and urged people not to do it.

The Bengaluru City Police's official Twitter handle posted the warning, writing, "BCP's Kiki: If you dance for #KikiChallenge on the roads, We're sure of making you dance behind the bars!! Kiki Challenge may get you a KICK OF LAW not KICK OF DANCE."

Similar warnings were earlier issued by Mumbai Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Kiki Challenge kiki challenge G Parameshwara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release