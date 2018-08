By ANI

KALABURAGI: As many as six labours died on Thursday after a crane collapsed at an under-construction cement factory in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

One more person was injured in the accident.

Police have reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.

More details are currently awaited.

