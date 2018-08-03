Karnataka State Open University VC approaches cops against professor

Sreekantswamy B By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) vice-chancellor Prof D Shivalingaiah has lodged a police complaint against a professor. The complaint is against Prof Ashok Kamble of the Department of Hindi at Jayalakshmipuram station for “frequently disrupting office work”. The complaint was lodged on July 18 and has come to light only recently.

When contacted, Shivalingaiah said, “I have lodged a complaint with the only intention of bringing in some behavioural changes in the particular faculty member. He has been behaving in a similar manner for the past two years. He had behaved in a similar manner with my predecessor Prof M G Krishnan too.”

Shivalingaiah said, “On July 16, I was at a meeting when he barged into my chamber. When I asked him if he had an appointment to meet me, he said ‘I have come to the VC’s chamber, not your personal chamber’. I lodged a complaint to mend his behaviour.”Kamble said, ‘It is true that I had gone to meet the VC, but it was to remind him of the pending requests related to issuing of NOC to renew my passport. Moreover, the VC, who questioned the purpose of my visit, also addressed me in singulr asking me to exit his chamber.”