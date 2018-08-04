Girl loses fingers while cleaning her classroom

Home States Karnataka

A Class 5 girl lost three fingers in her right-hand — index, ring and middle fingers — after a bench fell on her hand while cleaning the classroom.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:10 AM

By G Subhash Chandra
CHITRADURGA: A Class 5 girl lost three fingers in her right-hand — index, ring and middle fingers — after a bench fell on her hand while cleaning the classroom. The fingers were crushed so badly that the doctors have recommended plastic surgery. Though the incident took place on Thursday, it came to light only on Friday.

Latha (10) is studying at the Government Higher Primary School in Gudihalli of Challakere taluk. Soon after the incident, the headmaster Gurumurthy took her to a local hospital for first-aid. After treatment, he was advised to take her to a bigger hospital. The headmaster, however, took her to the district hospital in Chitradurga, where the doctors told him to go to a hospital in Bengaluru as they do not have the equipment to treat her. She was later admitted to the Chitradurga district hospital, after which the news spread.  According to Dr Sridhar, orthopaedician at the Chitradurga district hospital, Latha has to undergo plastic surgery. “Since plastic surgery is not available at government hospitals either at Chitradurga or Davangere, she should be treated in Bengaluru,” he said.

Authorities, including the BEO, DDPI, were also unaware of the issue.  Speaking to TNIE, DDPI Anthony said, “I have no information about the incident. The Challakere BEO has been directed to probe the incident and submit a report. Disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible for the mishap.”
According to local doctors, the fingers will remain lifeless if she does not undergo an expensive plastic surgery. They opined that there are no adequate facilities to treat the girl in the district hospital and said that she will require a plastic surgery.

Dr Sridhar, orthopaedician at the Chitradurga district hospital said that Latha will be referred to either Bangalore Medical College or Sanjay Gandhi Trauma and Orthopaedics Hospital Bengaluru, where she can avail better treatment. “The basic first-aid have been provided to the child. The school headmaster has taken Latha and her parents to Chigateri Hospital in Davangere,” the doctor added. Challakere BEO T S Venkatesh said, “As doctors have recommended the plastic surgery, the issue will be discussed with the higher authorities. As Latha’s parents are very poor, they cannot afford for the surgery.”

Deputy Commissioner V V Jyotsna said, ‘The incident is very unfortunate and I have directed the DDPI to submit a report on the incident. If the incident is true, disciplinary action will be initiated”.DDPI Anthony said, “Students should not be allowed to clean classrooms, violation of which will attract disciplinary action.” Challakere BEO T S Venkatesh said, “Headmaster Gurumurthy’s acts are totally unwarranted and action will be taken against him.”

Speaking to TNIE Shivanna, father of Latha said, “My child was ambitious in her academics ... the injury has shattered her dreams. According to doctors, if it is not provided with plastic surgery, she will become permanently partially-disabled.”

“Till the incident took place, we didn’t know about our children being used to clean the premises of the school and also the classrooms,” he added. Shivanna, the helpless father urged for financial help from the government and other organisations.

BEO T S Venkatesh said, “I had handed over `5,000 to the headmaster and directed him to get the girl preliminarily treated from Chigateri Hospital. The further treatment should be conducted at Bengaluru hospitals but there is no progress with the accumulation of funds.”  People who are interested in donating can contact Shivanna over 9480695144.

