Jowar roti at Appaji Canteen: Balm for North Karnataka statehood demand?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Appaji Canteen, which has been serving mudde-bassaru oota for just Rs 5, turns one, North Karnataka flavour in the form of “jowar roti-ennegaayi palya oota” for just Rs 5 will be introduced from Saturday.

JD(S) MLC T A Sharavana, who owns the canteen, said this was an attempt to show united Karnataka through food; but one can’t miss the timing of introducing North Karnataka cuisine when the people of the region are fuming at the CM over neglecting them and are demanding a separate state.

Though the previous CM Siddaramiah had announced introducing meals and breakfast for Rs 10 and Rs 5 at Indira canteens, even before it was officially inaugurated, the JD(S) started Appaji Canteen in the name of former PM H D Deve Gowda in August 2017.

“For Rs 10, one can get to eat single mudde-bassaaru, along with single jowar rotti with ennegaayi palya. We are making an attempt to provide meals for Rs 10 that will have combination of South and North Karnataka food,” Sharavana told TNIE.

Sharavana said a united Karnataka was formed due to the sacrifice of people from all the regions of the state. “But some people with vested interest — in the name of politics — are trying to break the state. Through Appaji Canteen, we want to serve South and North Karnataka food at one place,’’ he said.

All Appaji Canteens were making around 650 raagi muddes everyday. It was made by a chef from Mandya. But now, the canteen has a chef from North Karnataka, to prepare jowar roti.

On Saturday, they are organising a competition.

“We will give ten minutes to the participants. People from North Karnataka will be given raagi mudde to eat, while South Karnataka people will be given jowar rotti. We will see how many one can eat in 10 minutes. Whoever wins, they will get free food for the entire month,’’Sharavana said.

Presently there are two Appaji Canteens — one in Hanumanthanagar and the other at JD(S) party office.