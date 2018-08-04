Karnataka man among three kidnapped, shot dead in Kabul

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: A 39-year-old man hailing from Karwar, Patson Rodrigues (in pic), is among the three people who were abducted and shot dead by unidentified kidnappers at Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Thursday. He was working as a chef with French food services company Sodexo at Kabul for the last 10 years.

News reports said that Patson was heading to his work place on Thursday morning along with two other colleagues, a Malaysian and a Macedonian, in a car when the trio were abducted by a gang of gunmen near Pul-e-Charkhi on the eastern outskirts of Kabul. Half an hour after the abduction, their bodies were found in a parked car at Mussahi district in the southern part of Kabul province.

According to Afghan media, all three victims appeared to have been shot in the head and local police are investigating if it is a terror incident. However, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the killings.Patson Rodrigues hails from Kadawad village, about 8 km from Karwar. He went to Kabul after completing a hotel management course in Goa.

‘No official intimation about Patson’s death to district admin’

Patson’s father Jeremes Rodrigues was initially informed by the company officials that his son has been abducted. Jeremes panicked and contacted Patson’s friend who also works in Kabul. It was only then that he came to know about the brutal death of his son.

The catering firm manager, who is also from India, has informed the family of Patson that he will send by email the documents required to complete the formalities and also make arrangements to shift the body at the earliest. But relatives feel it may take nearly four days to get Patson’s body and have sought the government’s help in speeding up the process. However, there has been no word from the Ministry of External Affairs and no one has contacted the family.

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said there has been no official intimation about Patson’s death to the district administration. Local police personnel visited the residence of Patson and recorded some details about the family members.