Karnataka State Open University likely to get UGC nod for admissions soon

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is good news for Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, which

is struggling for want of affiliation. University Grants Commission is likely to allow the varsity to admit students and run courses for the academic year 2018-19 soon. This decision was taken at a UGC meeting held on Thursday, said a department source.

“The commission has taken a positive decision. The minutes of the meeting will be sent to the HRD Ministry for the concurrence. UGC can then send an official communication to KSOU following which the varsity can issue notification for admissions,” said the official. “UGC is likely to bring amendments to Open and Distance Learning Regulations 2017, making rules for universities offering distance programmes stricter,” the official informed.

KSOU authorities said they have not yet received any information in this regard. “However, this time we are confident of getting permission because we have submitted all necessary documents and compliance reports,” said KSOU VC Shivalingaiah.

Meanwhile, UGC is unlikely to give any relief to students who have already graduated. When asked about it, an UGC official said, “It is as per the directives of Supreme Court and we cannot help.”