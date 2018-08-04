Home States Karnataka

Karnataka State Open University likely to get UGC nod for admissions soon

Here is good news for Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, which is struggling for want of affiliation. 

Published: 04th August 2018 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

UGC head office at New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is good news for Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, which
is struggling for want of affiliation. University Grants Commission is likely to allow the varsity to admit students and run courses for the academic year 2018-19 soon. This decision was taken at a UGC meeting held on Thursday, said a department source.

“The commission has taken a positive decision. The minutes of the meeting will be sent to the HRD Ministry  for the concurrence. UGC can then send an official communication to KSOU following which the varsity can issue notification for admissions,” said the official. “UGC is   likely to bring amendments to Open and Distance Learning Regulations 2017, making rules for universities offering distance  programmes stricter,” the official informed.

KSOU authorities said they have not yet received any information in this regard. “However, this time we are confident of getting permission because we have submitted all necessary documents and compliance reports,” said KSOU VC Shivalingaiah.

Meanwhile, UGC is unlikely to give any relief to students who have already graduated. When asked about it, an UGC official said, “It is as per the directives of Supreme Court and we cannot  help.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka State Open University University Grants Commission University admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta