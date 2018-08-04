Home States Karnataka

Night traffic ban in Bandipur to continue, elevated road not feasible: CM H D Kumaraswamy

He also stated that construction of elevated road in the reserve forest is not feasible. Forest Minister R Shankar too has assured that the government will not lift the ban.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bandipur Reserves. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reacting to the outrage over reports of the state government’s decision to lift the night traffic ban inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve and also proposal to construct elevated corridors within the tiger reserve, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday asserted that the ban on vehicle movement during night will continue. He also stated that construction of elevated road in the reserve forest is not feasible. Forest Minister R Shankar too has assured that the government will not lift the ban.

“I do not know why the media is creating unnecessary confusion over the issue which is before the Supreme Court. The state government has not taken any decision to lift the night traffic ban,” Kumaraswamy said.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister HD Revanna too assured the same. A five-member committee comprising Chief Secretaries of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Secretary of Union Ministry of Forest and Environment and Chief Engineer of National Highways, Bengaluru region has been constituted under the direction of the Supreme Court to suggest measures for suitable transport system between Gundlupet and Sultanbateri following Kerala’s plea for lifting the night traffic ban,Revanna said.

The Union Surface Transport ministry has in a letter dated July 21 this year sought Karnataka’s assent for its proposal to build 5 elevated corridors passing through Bandipur Reserve forest and also lift night traffic ban.

“The Chief Minister will take a suitable decision keeping in mind environmental concerns and the Chief Secretary will convey it to the Committee. No final decision has been taken in this regard,” Revanna said.
Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar too said that the issue will be discussed by Kumaraswamy before deciding on whether the ban should continue in one of the important tiger reserves in the country.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Forest Minister R Shankar clarified that the government will not heed to pressure from Kerala government and night ban will stay.

He said the Karnataka government is committed to continue night ban. “I strongly believe that lifting ban on night traffic will hit wildlife and the decision will be taken to protect wild animals for the future generation,” he added. Construction of flyovers will take many years and damage flora and funa, he said, adding the forest department officials are allowing few buses of state-run transport and emergency vehicles like ambulances at night inside the Bandipur National Park.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Night Traffic Ban Bandipur Tiger Reserve HD Revanna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta