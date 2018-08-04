Home States Karnataka

Tahsildar ‘abducted’, walks to police station next day

Forty-eight-year-old Mahesh Chandra, who was recently transferred as tahsildar to K R Pet taluk in Mandya, walked into the police station at about 5.30 pm.

By Express News Service

MANDYA/MYSURU:A KAS officer, who mysteriously disappeared for over 15 hours from Mysuru district, resurfaced at neighbouring Mandya district on Friday, only to share his kidnap story. He was allegedly abducted by a gang near Chikkavaddaragudi in K R Nagar taluk, on Thursday night and was released, unharmed, at  K R Pet in Mandya district on Friday.

The officer walked into K R Pet station much to the relief of police in both districts. Forty-eight-year-old Mahesh Chandra, who was recently transferred as tahsildar to K R Pet taluk in Mandya, walked into the police station at about 5.30 pm.

When SP G Radhika enquired, he said, “I was driving towards K R Nagar when 3-4 unidentified men wearing masks came on two motorbikes and waylaid my vehicle. They threatened me and covered my face with a mask, before taking me on one of their two-wheelers. I was held captive in a dark room”.

The officer also said, “They released me near Thendekere in K R Pet taluk at about 4.30 pm, from where I boarded a bus to the town (K R Pet). The kidnappers were speaking in Kannada and Hindi.”The officer, who was trembling throughout the course of enquiry, fears threats to his life and has sought security cover.

