Tech Summit to push state as innovation hub

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The aim is to make Karnataka the innovation capital of the world within the next 8-9 years, Krishnakumar Natarajan, CEO and MD, Mindtree, said at the curtain-raiser of the 21st edition of Bangalore Tech Summit.

The Tech Summit will take place from November 29 to December 1 with a focal theme “Innovation and Impact”. The event spectrum would include Multi-Track Conference, B2B Expo, Thought Leaders Conclave, IT Export Awards, Bio Excellence Awards, Bengaluru Tech Challenge, showstoppers product launch, and Global Innovation Zone.

The conference will be attended by about 3,000 delegates. Delegates from 10 countries will participate in the Global Innovation Alliance. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, Infosys and KJ George, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, IT and BT and Science and Technology also spoke.