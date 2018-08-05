Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru mediation centre to work on Sundays too starting next month

Chief Justice Maheshwari made this announcement during his visit to the Bengaluru Mediation Centre which completed 10 years.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Dinesh Maheshwari on Saturday said 
hat the Bengaluru Mediation Centre (BMC) has emerged as one of the finest mediation centres in the country and it will function on Sundays too, starting from September 2, 2018.  Chief Justice Maheshwari made this announcement during his visit to the Bengaluru Mediation Centre which completed 10 years. BMC, an Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism, is an initiative of the Karnataka High Court. 

“We have held discussion with Board of Governors of BMC, advocates, mediators and parties that we can work extra time than the fixed schedule. As of now, we have given nod in principle to function on Sundays also. Initially, half a day the BMC will kept open on Sundays and later it will be extended to full day. It was contemplated to provide the services of BMC round the clock in the coming days,” he said. 

