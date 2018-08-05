Cabinet expansion after August 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said that Cabinet expansion will be taken up soon. “We are meeting our party president Rahul Gandhi after August 15 to discuss Cabinet expansion, and it will be taken up after that,” he told reporters.

Many senior Congress leaders are miffed over not being inducted into the Cabinet and the party is likely to placate some of those leaders in the expansion. Rao said Congress has not taken any decision on having an alliance with JD (S) in the August 29 urban local bodies polls.

Later in the day, Rao met JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda at his residence in the city. Though JD (S) termed it as a courtesy call, sources said the duo discussed about the ULB polls and other issues related to the coalition government. The Congress and JD(S) leaders are not in favour of having a pre-poll alliance as that is not in the best interest of both the parties, sources said. They may consider a post-poll alliance depending on the outcome of the results in ULBs, sources added.