Government turns blind eye to plight of ex-cricketer 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Shekhar Naik, former captain of the India blind cricket team, who had won many a laurel for his country in the sport, has been struggling to eke out a living, now that he is out of the team.Despite representing the country as captain at home and abroad, and also being honoured with Padma Shri, he is now appealing to the government to give him a job.

“The medals which are given does not help us fill our stomachs. I appeal to the government to allot me a job so that I can lead a decent life,’’ he said at a press conference in Belagavi on Saturday.

According to him, the state government had told him that it could not give him a job under the sports quota. He said in contrast, sportsperson in neighbouring Kerala were given jobs under the same quota based on their performance and achievements. “The Kerala government rallied behind many deserving sportsperson, helping them live a decent life,” he added.