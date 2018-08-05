Home States Karnataka

Government turns blind eye to plight of ex-cricketer 

Shekhar Naik, former captain of the India blind cricket team, who had won many a laurel for his country in the sport, has been struggling to eke out a living, now that he is out of the team.

Published: 05th August 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Shekhar Naik, former captain of the India blind cricket team, who had won many a laurel for his country in the sport, has been struggling to eke out a living, now that he is out of the team.Despite representing the country as captain at home and abroad, and also being honoured with Padma Shri, he is now  appealing to the government to give him a job.

“The medals which are given does not help us fill our stomachs. I appeal to the government to allot me a job so that I can lead a decent life,’’ he said at a press conference in Belagavi on Saturday. 

According to him, the state government had told him that it could not give him a job under the sports quota. He said in contrast, sportsperson in neighbouring Kerala were given jobs under the same quota based on their performance and achievements. “The Kerala government rallied behind many deserving sportsperson, helping them live a decent life,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ex-cricketer  Plight of ex-cricketer  Shekhar Naik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta