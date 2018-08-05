Hopes rise after SC okays Shivaram Karanth Layout 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court on Friday gave a new lease of life to the Bangalore Development Authority’s shelved Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout project with a verdict in favour of the Authority.

The BDA will now go ahead with developing this layout by creating 18,975 sites. This is perhaps the second largest of the 58 BDA Layouts. While the Kempe Gowda Layout is spread over nearly 4,200 acres, the Arkavathy Layout was proposed on 2,750 acres, said a senior BDA official.

The High Court had cancelled the Shivaram Karanth Layout project in 2015 following many cases filed by landowners and BDA took the matter to the Supreme Court. The apex court has now directed BDA to go ahead with its final notification to acquire land to form the layout without any delay.

The residential layout, with 18,975 sites, was planned in 2008 in 17 villages between Doddaballapur and Hesaraghatta. BDA had also issued a preliminary notification on December 30, 2008 to acquire 3,546 acres and 12 guntas of land in villages between the two towns. However, many deletion/denotification orders were issued for these land parcels between 2008 and 2010 thereby leaving BDA with no opportunity to issue a final notification for it.