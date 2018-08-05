Home States Karnataka

Identical twins are a  pride of this college

The Jnanabharati Pre-University College in Kunigal continues to attract identical twins for the second consecutive year.

The twins with their principal Kapanipalya Ramesh | Express

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  It might just be a coincidence. But the Jnanabharati Pre-University College in Kunigal continues to attract identical twins for the second consecutive year. Last year, there were three pairs of twins, and this year, one more pair has gained admission. Now, the college has three pairs of identical girls and a pair of boys.No wonder, the four pairs of twins, mirror images of each other, tend to baffle the teachers and even other students every now and then.

Kannada lecturer and principal Kapanipalya Ramesh, who is a common teacher for all of them, often gets confused with the twins. “We make fun of this,” chuckles Sadiya and Saniya, students of first-year PUC commerce and science, respectively. While commuting from Heruru village to their college in Kunigal Town in bus, they also never fail to confuse the conductors some times. Their father, Vajeer Khan, is an arecanut trader while their mother Dilshad is a homemaker. The parents want their children to get a good education to lead a life on their own.

Two more pairs — Aruna J and Varuna J, the boys, and Latha and Lavanya — are studying in second PUC commerce in a single section. Their classmates too get bewildered by the twins as their voice and walking style too resemble each other.Another pair, Kavana C S and Kavya C S, studying in PUC II, are the daughters of farmers Siddalingaiah and Shivalingamma of Chikkonahalli. The college, which has 550 students on its admission roll, takes a sort of pride in having four pairs of identical twins. These twins are studious which is reflected in their marks cards and all of them are even distinction holders.

