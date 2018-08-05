Home States Karnataka

Major government department transfers will need CM’s nod

Last month, the state Cabinet decided on setting a deadline for completion of transfers by July-end and also restricting the number of transfers in each department.

Published: 05th August 2018 06:14 AM

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. (File | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cracking down on the ‘transfer mafia’ in its various departments, the government has issued an order restricting the transfers to not more than 4 per cent of the total staff strength in respective departments annually. If the transfers exceed this limit, it will need the approval of the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar on Thursday issued a circular to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries concerned to limit the number of transfers.

In the circular, a copy of which is available with The New Sunday Express, Vijay Bhaskar has stated that as per guidelines, transfers of employees in each department should not exceed 4 per cent of the working staff strength. “Inspite of a government order, it has come to our notice that in some departments, there have been transfers in excess of 4 per cent. In such cases, the department heads concerned should limit it to 4 per cent and send a revised transfer list at the earliest.” 

Last month, the state Cabinet decided on setting a deadline for completion of transfers by July-end and also restricting the number of transfers in each department. Now, in the latest circular, departments have been given time till August 10 to complete the transfer process. When contacted, Vijay Bhaskar said, “For any additional transfers, the candidate and the official concerned should get the CM’s approval, without which transfers cannot be done.”  

An office-bearer of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, on condition of anonymity, said that earlier, transfers were limited to 6 per cent of the working strength which has now been reduced to 4 per cent. “It even touched 20 per cent in some departments. It’s a business worth crores of rupees and there are middlemen in every department. The amount paid as bribe will vary depending on the place, post and department,’’ he said.

