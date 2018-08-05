Home States Karnataka

Ministry of Defence agrees to transfer defence land for Bengaluru infrastructure projects

This will pave way for completion of 10 development projects in the state capital; Defence Ministry to get land of equal value in other parts of Karnataka.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greeting Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 10 infrastructure projects in Bengaluru, which could not be taken up as they passed through defence land, will now see the light of the day as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has decided to handover the required land for the same. Following a meeting between Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy here on Saturday, the former announced that land in parts of Bengaluru will be handed over in exchange for land of equal value in other parts of the state. “A Cabinet resolution has to be made for the transfer of land. Meanwhile, MoD officials have been instructed to allow construction works,” she said. 

MoD has now decided to hand over 45,165.84 square metre (11.16 acres) of land worth Rs 282.09 crore for eight projects. Apart from it, MoD will also handover rights for use of defense land on a licence basis for two railway overbridge projects.Of the land to be handed over, almost half of it — 21,600 sq m — will be for the construction of a road as per Master Plan-2015 from Ejipura Inner Ring Road to Sarjapura Main Road. Other major projects are construction of a road connecting NH 7 to Sanjivinagara in Byatarayanapura ward and a road connecting Hebbal Sarovara Layout to NH 7. Use of defence land on a licence basis will be for the construction of railway over bridge at Byatarayanapura and Byappanahalli.

The CM had met the minister on July 18 to highlight the need for transfer of defence land.   Following this, state government officials met the vice-chiefs of the three Armed forces to discuss the modalities of the land transfer. Both MoD and state government will work together for completion of the projects, the minister said. Though there are other projects concerning defence lands in the city, discussions will go on, she added. Kumaraswamy said the MoD’s move will help in completion of projects which have been stuck in a limbo.  

Task Force
Issues raised by the Army regarding the occupation of its lands by agencies was discussed. It was decided to set up a Task Force to resolve issues.

BBMP to transfer 210 acres
In exchange for the land by the MoD, BBMP has offered to transfer 210.8 acres in Bengaluru and Tammanaya-kanahalli, Anekal. A major chunk of the land  will be at Survey No 23 of the village (207.59 acres, valued at D352.85 cr). Also,  1.5 acres at K-Park valued at D64.07 cr  and 1.69 acres along Kensington Road valued at D71.5 cr  have been offered. MoD will provide 11.16 acres inside the city worth D282.09 cr to BBMP.

