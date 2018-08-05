Photo of actress in palace creates furore online

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A photo shared by actress Nidhi Subbaiah sitting in the Durbar hall of Mysuru Palace has created furore in the cyberspace with many accusing her of flouting rules. In 2016, photos of a Bengaluru couple’s pre-wedding photo shoot inside the palace had created much noise forcing the couple to go absconding. The palace is also out of bound for film shoots and photoshoots.

However, the actress denied allegations and said the photos were not meant for any movies or promotions and it was taken during her personal visit to the palace. Palace authorities speaking on the issue said there are no restrictions for individuals to take pictures and visitors are allowed to take pictures inside the Durbar Hall and Kalyana Mantap as well.