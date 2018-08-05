Home States Karnataka

Siblings use motorcycle to de-weed, sow seeds

Bucking the practice of using tractors and bullocks in agriculture activities, two siblings use a motorcycle to remove weeds in their cabbage farm in Byadgi of Haveri district.

Nagaraj and Manjunath Negaluru de-weed their farm in Byadgi on Saturday

By Gangadhar Hugar
Express News Service

HAVERI: Bucking the practice of using tractors and bullocks in agriculture activities, two siblings use a motorcycle to remove weeds in their cabbage farm in Byadgi of Haveri district. With their father Basavaraj Negalur, a farmer, facing a shortage of labourers to work on his two-acre field, the sons decided to take up this innovation. Under the guidance of Negalur, Nagaraj and Manjunath attached a plough to their  motorcycle and got on to the job. They overcame initial hiccups to successfully clear the two-acre land of all weeds. Now, they also use the vehicle to sow seeds. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express of their novelty, Basavaraj said, “We are saving time by using our motorbike in agriculture activities. It is also working out cheaper for us. Moreover, we need not worry about labourers not being available.” He said managing skillful work with the motorcycle was not easy.  

