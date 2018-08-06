Home States Karnataka

Bandipur night ban: Wildlife expert slams ‘false reports’

Regarding the Centre’s proposal for lifting the night ban at Bandipur, he said, activists like him had been trying to prevent such a move for nine years.

Published: 06th August 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

The biologist said the movement to prevent widening of the two highways passing through Bandipur had been ongoing for nine years, and lamented the lack of support for it. (FIle | EPS)

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Conservation biologist Sanjay Gubbi slammed ‘false reports’ published on the negative impact of the night ban on vehicles in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, and said lifting the ban would harm the wildlife within the reserve.

Gubbi — an award-winning wildlife scientist — spoke on the topic ‘Saving Wildlife: The Art of the Possible’, at an event in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Regarding the Centre’s proposal for lifting the night ban at Bandipur, he said, activists like him had been trying to prevent such a move for nine years. “The decision in this case will be taken by the Supreme Court. We cannot feel relieved as the government may say one thing in the open and write something else on paper,” he said. He slammed reports in the media which claimed Wayanad’s economy was substantially affected by the ban.  

The biologist said the movement to prevent widening of the two highways passing through Bandipur had been ongoing for nine years, and lamented the lack of support for it. “Every time it’s the same individuals who raise their voice. The larger community just wants a nice place to go and enjoy their holiday but when it comes to doing things, there’s very little contribution from them,” he said.  He commended former PM Indira Gandhi and called her one of the best conservationists in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bandipur night ban night ban Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta