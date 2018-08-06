Bandipur night ban: Wildlife expert slams ‘false reports’

Tushar Kaushik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Conservation biologist Sanjay Gubbi slammed ‘false reports’ published on the negative impact of the night ban on vehicles in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, and said lifting the ban would harm the wildlife within the reserve.

Gubbi — an award-winning wildlife scientist — spoke on the topic ‘Saving Wildlife: The Art of the Possible’, at an event in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Regarding the Centre’s proposal for lifting the night ban at Bandipur, he said, activists like him had been trying to prevent such a move for nine years. “The decision in this case will be taken by the Supreme Court. We cannot feel relieved as the government may say one thing in the open and write something else on paper,” he said. He slammed reports in the media which claimed Wayanad’s economy was substantially affected by the ban.

The biologist said the movement to prevent widening of the two highways passing through Bandipur had been ongoing for nine years, and lamented the lack of support for it. “Every time it’s the same individuals who raise their voice. The larger community just wants a nice place to go and enjoy their holiday but when it comes to doing things, there’s very little contribution from them,” he said. He commended former PM Indira Gandhi and called her one of the best conservationists in the country.