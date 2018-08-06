Home States Karnataka

Hoping to widen its base, JD(S) appoints Kuruba leader H Vishwanath as state unit chief

The party, traditionally associated with rural voters, Vokkaliga and Muslims as core vote bank, is looking to change its perception with new measures.

Published: 06th August 2018 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vishwanath quit the Congress after a continued tiff with then chief minister Siddaramaiah in 2017.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Sunday relieved his son and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy from the post of party’s state unit chief, replacing him with Adaguru H Vishwanath, former MP. The decision to appoint Vishwanath is seen as a move to dispel criticism of it being a ‘Vokkaliga’ and ‘father-son’ party.

Vishwanath, a prominent Kuruba leader from Mysuru, had quit the Congress in 2017 before joining the JD(S). The announcement of Vishwanath’s elevation, Gowda said, was only the beginning of a revamp. The party, traditionally associated with rural voters, Vokkaliga and Muslims as core vote bank, is looking to change its perception with new measures.

READ | AH Vishwanath replaces CM Kumaraswamy as Janta Dal (S) Karnataka President

“This is a message to those who called JD(S) a father-son party. Vishwanath has been chosen unanimously as the state president. Hope this decision gives B S Yeddyurappa (BJP state president), who criticises our party, an answer to whether this is a father-son party,” Gowda said.

Vishwanath quit the Congress after a continued tiff with then chief minister Siddaramaiah in 2017.  Vishwanath, JD(S) hopes, will help gain some vote share in the Kuruba-dominant regions. The community to which Siddaramaiah also belongs is the only prominent Backward Class community that has a spread across the state. Vishwanath’s appointment is crucial at a time when the JD(S) is looking to break out of its ‘south-Karnataka only’ image.

“The party has given me a huge responsibility. My priorities are to spread the message of our government to the people and win as many seats as possible in the upcoming LS polls,” Vishwanath told reporters  on Sunday.

‘Priority is to spread govt’s message’

Adaguru H Vishwanath’s role in discussing seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls with the Congress will now be crucial. With Siddaramaiah heading the Coordination committee that is entrusted with the responsibility of peace-keeping between coalition partners, it is to be seen how Vishwanath’s love-hate relationship with the former will play out in the future.

“The party has given me a huge responsibility. My priorities are to spread the message of our government to the people and win as many seats as possible in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” Vishwanath told the media on Sunday. The JD(S) is also looking to appoint youngsters to various positions in the party. “We will give priority to youth, backward classes, minorities and people of various communities,” Gowda said adding that the party will not sideline seniors but has the need to infuse young blood into its structure. JD(S) is expected to come out with a list of new office-bearers in the next 10 days. Gowda will undertake a statewide yatra starting August 11 in the backdrop of elections to 105 urban local bodies.

In an attempt to dispel criticisms of Kumaraswamy being unfair to districts of North Karnataka in his budget, the JD(S) has planned to bring out a booklet highlighting the budget allocations to various schemes and programmes to the region. “I don’t have to respond to Yeddyurappa. I will talk to the people directly. We will bring out a booklet with information on what Siddaramaiah’s budget, as well as our budget, has to offer to the people,” Gowda said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JD(S) Karnataka JD(S) CM Kumaraswamy Kuruba leader AH Vishwanath Adaguru H Vishwanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta