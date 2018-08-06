No flexes on my birthday please, says deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara has appealed to his supporters and party workers not to put up flexes or hoardings to celebrate his birthday on Monday as he and his family are “yet to recover from the demise of his brother (G Shivaprasad)”.

Early on Sunday morning, Parameshwara tweeted: “My family and I are yet to recover from the demise of my brother. I will not be celebrating my birthday tomorrow. I know that the good wishes of my beloved supporters are always with me. I hope you will understand and respect my request.”

Parameshwara’s elder brother Shivaprasad who functioned at the secretary of Tumakuru-based Sri Siddhartha Education Society, died on the night of July 26 after suffering from an illness at Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru. The deputy Chief Minister’s appeal was also directed at avoiding putting up unnecessary flexes, hoardings or banners, which is typical of supporters to celebrate birthdays or anniversaries of their political leaders.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is in the midst of removing all illegally placed flexes, banners and hoardings across the city, following the August 8 deadline given by the Karnataka High Court.