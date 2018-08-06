RGUHS declares MBBS results in record 30 minutes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has broken its own record by announcing the results within 30 minutes of the completion of MBBS practical and viva voce exams.

RGUHS stated, “The theory exams of mainstream phase 1 MBBS commenced on July 3 and practical and viva voce exams were conducted in various medical colleges spread across the state from July 25 to August 5.”

A total of 8,174 students appeared for phase 1 MBBS exams. All six papers of the exams were subjected to approximately 61,000 valuations.

Dr M K Ramesh, Registrar Evaluation for RGUHS, said, “Earlier too we announced the results in 30 minutes of the competition of exams. But then, it was just 850 students. This time, it comes to 61,000 scripts and the (evaluation) was done in record time.”