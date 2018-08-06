Ujjwala scheme to benefit all by December end

Rashmi Belur By

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has decided to cover all beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in the state by December 2018. Under the scheme, free LPG connections will be given to BPL households.

“The total number of applications received from Karnataka under the Ujjwala scheme is 20,40,826 of which we have already cleared 15,94,439. The remaining will be covered by December 2018,” K M Mahesh, Director (LPG), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, told TNIE.

Karnataka ranks 12th among all states with 2,040,826 applications. Uttar Pradesh tops the country with 12,084,879 applications, followed by Bihar (10,496,175) and West Bengal (8,482,638). In the state, Tumakuru tops the list with 1,12,926 applications, followed by Raichur (1,11,262) and Balagavi (91,214). While Kodagu came at the bottom with just 3,914 applications, Dakshina Kannada received 13,693 applications and Bengaluru 13,358 applications.