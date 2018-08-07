Home States Karnataka

JD(S) State President H Vishwanath calls Rahul Gandhi’s hug ‘childish’

JD(S) state chief’s remark does not go down well with Congress; KPCC chief asks him to be careful with what he says

Congress President Rahul Gandhi surprised the Lok Sabha when after bitterly criticising the BJP-led government during the no-confidence motion, he walked across to the treasury benches and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barely a day after he was appointed as the State President of the JD(S), H Vishwanath is already creating a rift between his party and the coalition partner Congress. The newly-appointed State President of the JD(S) created a stir on Monday after he deemed Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘childish’.     

While the Congress is willing to wait and watch where Vishwanath’s antics go, the BJP is using the JD(S) State Chief’s comments as ammo to attack the coalition government. 

“It is not just me. The entire country is calling it childish,” H Vishwanath told a news agency when asked about his stance on the AICC President’s action on the day of the trust vote in the parliament.
Not amused, the Congress has asked the new JD(S) state chief to watch his words. “He (Vishwanath) should be careful about what he says. His own party president H D Deve Gowda has said that he supports Rahul Gandhi’s name for Prime Minister. It exhibits Vishwanath’s immaturity,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, KPCC chief.

While no official communication condemning Vishwanath’s statements has been sent by Congress to its coalition partners, the party hopes that such situations do not repeat themselves considering the sensitive alliance they are in.The BJP, however, went to town mocking the coalition. “This is what the much-hyped Mahagathbandhan thinks about their PM candidate. I am glad that a faction of Mahagathbandhan has the capability to understand that their leader and dream of forming a government is immature,” tweeted BJP State President B S Yeddyurappa mocking the Congress and its president over Vishwanath’s statement.

